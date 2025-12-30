Bacolod urges firecracker vendors to follow fire safety measures

THE Bacolod City Government urged all members of the Bacolod Fireworks Retailers Association to comply with all the requirements for the sale, wholesale, and retail of firecrackers and pyrotechnics at the identified firecracker zone at the back of Pope John Paul II Tower on Reclamation Area.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development, said the firecracker vendors should follow the fire safety measures issued by the city, as well as the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to avoid any untoward incidents.

“Fireworks should only be bought from designated firecracker zone of the city,” he said.

The Bacolod Fireworks Retailers Association was composed of at least 61 members.

Distrito said vendors selling outside the identified firecrackers zone will be penalized, and their products will be confiscated.

The BFP had earlier inspected the compliance of firecracker vendors with fire safety measures.

BFP urged vendors to follow fire safety measures, by putting a "no smoking" sign, and making fire extinguisher, a drum, and a bag of sand available.

The Philippine National Police will also provide a list of the fireworks and pyrotechnics devices that are considered legal and are allowed to be sold by retailers.

These include baby rocket, Judas' belt, el diablo, paper caps, pulling of strings, skyrocket (kwitis), small triangulo, butterfly, fountain, jumbo, regular and special luces, Mabuhay, roman candle, sparklers, trompillo, and whistle device.

Based on Republic Act 7183, an Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, and Use of Firecrackers and Other Pyrotechnic Devices, prohibited fireworks include super lolo, goodbye earth, five-star, whistle bomb, atomic triangle, piccolo, watusi, bogo, and pla-pla. (MAP)