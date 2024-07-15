Bacolod validates beneficiaries of housing program

The City Government of Bacolod is now validating the beneficiaries of Yuhum Housing Village under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program of the government to award the units at the Arao relocation site in Barangay Vista Alegre.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the Bacolod Housing Authority (BHA) along with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) already held an orientation to at least 125 beneficiaries of buildings 1 and 2 at the Asenso Yuhum Village Clubhouse in Barangay Vista Alegre.

“ It will be turned over soon to the beneficiaries once they complete their requirements,” he said.

He added that they are now in the last stage of the process so that it will be turned over to the qualified beneficiaries.

The mayor noted that of four buildings at Asenso Yuhum Village, two buildings were already completed and ready for occupancy, while the remaining two buildings are also set to be finished.

Benitez said of four buildings, at least 300 beneficiaries were already qualified to avail the units.

“ Our 4PH program is anchored on the concept of human settlements. It means, it’s not just a roof over your head, it is a full complement of facilities and amenities,” he said.

He added that they want to show a community because the 4PH program is designed to create communities, not just units.

“ So, we will finish all the facilities and amenities to have a model for others to follow. It is a place that you can live, access to work and play,” Benitez stressed.

The beneficiaries, include the informal settlers earning the equivalent of a minimum monthly wage of P10,000 and are qualified to take out Pag-IBIG long-term housing loans, will benefit from the DHSUD subsidy, and will be paying reduced monthly amortizations of P2,300 over 30 years.

They will occupy the unit with an area of 24 square meters at a price of some P1,020,000 or P50,000 per square meter, for a 4-storey building./ MAP