Bacolod validates PAFF beneficiaries

The City Government of Bacolod is now validating the beneficiaries of Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFFF), Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council committee on agriculture, said Monday, July 8.

Sayson said the list of the beneficiaries was controlled by the City Agriculture Office and it will be validated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

" There were only 3,000 beneficiaries in Bacolod and some of them were disqualified," he said.

He added the beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyany Pilipino Program (4Ps) among others are disqualified from availing of the PAFF.

On June 27, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the distribution of assistance to a total of 8, 315 farmers and fisherfolks in Negros Occidental including Bacolod City at University Negros Occidental-Recoletos.

Of the number, at least 3,000 were beneficiaries from Bacolod City. They received P10,000 cash.

Marcos also turned over P10 million in monetary support to the City Government of Bacolod and P50 million to the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

Sayson said last week, some of the farmers and fisherfolks in coastal barangays sought the assistance of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez.

He said his office is also willing to assist the farmers and fisherfolks if they have a complaint against their association, adding that the beneficiaries should be members of the accredited associations which was approved by the City Council.

Sayson noted that the mayor already tasked Councilor Lady Gles Gonzales-Pallen to conduct a validation in the barangays.

Benitez earlier said that they would identify additional farmers and fisherfolk beneficiaries who were severely affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

Gonzales-Pallen, president of the Liga ng mga Barangay, said she was tasked by the mayor to check PAFF beneficiaries with the City Agriculture Office.

She said they would determine those who received the assistance including those who were disqualified.

" The fish vendors are not included to avail the assistance only the fisherfolks and currently, we have at least 500 individuals who were disqualified to avail the assistance," she added.

Gonzales-Pallen disclosed that Bacolod City has a total of 21 associations of farmers and fisherfolks./MAP.