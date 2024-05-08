Bacolod village chief to seek MR on suspension

Barangay Tangub Captain Noli Villarosa in Bacolod City is now planning to file a motion for reconsideration before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas in Cebu City in relation to the six-month suspension order issued against him.

Former councilor Dindo Ramos, legal counsel of Villarosa, said Wednesday, May 8, that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Bacolod already served the order of suspension, but they have not yet received the copy from the Ombudsman.

“We are reserving our right to file a motion for reconsideration because, as far as we know, the criminal case filed against Villarosa was already dismissed,” he said.

The ruling is contained in a 14-page resolution signed by the graft investigation and prosecution officer of the Ombudsman-Visayas.

The complaint was filed by Barangay Tangub Kagawads Katrina Sonota and Dindo Amadeo against Villarosa, Barangay Kagawads Luz Atienza, Jose Ray Pendon, and Barangay Treasurer Ma. Teresa Domadiego for conduct unbecoming of a public official and grave misconduct.

The complaint pertains to the alleged irregular withholding of certain amounts from the salaries of barangay employees.

The order stated that under Section 50 (B)(10) of the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service, Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service is a grave offense punishable by suspension of six months and one day to one year for the first offense and dismissal from service for the second offense.

As it appears that this is respondents Domadiego and Villarosa’s first offense of this kind, a minimum penalty of six months and one-day suspension from service without pay shall be imposed upon them.

The office, however, finds the evidence on record insufficient to warrant a finding of administrative liability against the rest of the respondents, their alleged participation in the questioned transactions not having been substantially established, the order further stated.

Moreover, Atienza, the number one Barangay Kagawad, also assumed the post of Villarosa on Tuesday, May 7.

Atienza said that they have to do their respective work to serve their constituents in Barangay Tangub.

“We didn’t expect that our village chief would be suspended because we didn’t do anything wrong,” she said.

Atienza assured that they will continue their job to implement their plans and programs in the village.*