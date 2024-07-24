Bacolod welcomes VIP tour delegates

Bacolod City, through the City Tourism Office, welcomed around 250 US-based delegates and 100 local tourism stakeholders, led by Consul General of New York Senen Mangalile, for the Very Important Pinoy (VIP) Tour in Bacolod City last July 23.

Continuing the warm hospitality, the city will host the Super City Bacolod Mayor's Night Dinner on July 23, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM at the BCGC Lobby. This event aims to further strengthen ties and showcase the best of Bacolod’s culture and community to the distinguished guests.

The VIP Tour will continue on July 24 to Lakawon Island, offering the delegates an opportunity to experience the pristine beauty and vibrant atmosphere of one of Negros Occidental’s most cherished destinations. Additionally, the (Bacolod/Talisay/Silay) will proceed, allowing the visitors to delve deeper into the city's rich heritage and attractions.