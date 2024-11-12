Bacolod will not pay kiosk renters who failed to open during 'extension'

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez announced that they will not pay the kiosk renters who received the food vouchers but failed to operate during the extension of the MassKara Festival celebration from October 28 to 31.

Benitez said yesterday that as of November 11, a total of 44 kiosks at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), The Upper East Megaworld, and the public plaza, submitted their food vouchers and some of them already received the payment.

He said they initially released P1.320 million for the payment.

The city earlier released a total of 12,500 food vouchers worth P200 each, which is personal money of Benitez, for the kiosks at the BCGC, public plaza, and The Upper East.

Due to the recent Typhoon Kristine, several MassKara Festival activities were disrupted and it also affected the sales of the kiosk renters in said areas and the city extended the festival until October 31.

Instead of the additional festival events, the city provided food vouchers amounting to P2.5 million, a personal donation of the mayor, to aid the kiosk renters or vendors.

Of 12,500 food vouchers, a total of 11, 034 vouchers were only claimed by kiosk renters.

Benitez said those who received the food vouchers but failed to operate will not be paid.

He said the validation is still ongoing to ensure that all food vouchers are valid.

He added at least two kiosks that were not included in the lists of Bacolod Yuhum Foundation, but they have a food voucher.

Based on the report submitted by the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation showed a total of 195 kiosks at the BCGC, 92 at the public plaza, and 43 at the Megaworld, but not all of them extended their operation. /MAP.