Bacolod

Bacolod Yuhum Foundation releases cash prizes to MassKara Festival winners

Brgy. Granada Punong Barangay Armado Vito with Mark Philip Lamirez and Romnick Rafael (choreographers) received the cash prizes.
Brgy. Granada Punong Barangay Armado Vito with Mark Philip Lamirez and Romnick Rafael (choreographers) received the cash prizes.
Published on
Brgy. Bata head Choreographer Ronelo Mabilog and a fellow received the prize.
Brgy. Bata head Choreographer Ronelo Mabilog and a fellow received the prize.
Barangay 12 Punong Barangay JR Alcantara received the prize.
Barangay 12 Punong Barangay JR Alcantara received the prize.

The Bacolod Yuhum Foundation has released cash prizes to the winners of the Float Parade, Electroika Diva, Street Dance, and Arena Competition, along with several special awards in the recently concluded MassKara Festival competitions.

On November 11, 2024, BYF Secretary and Festival Director for Cultural and Accredited Events Kuster Cadagat said that all winners have received their respective cash prizes.

The winners were as follows: Float Parade Winners - Champion: Barangay 29 - P300,000.

First Runner-Up: Barangay Pahanocoy - P200,000.

Second Runner-Up: Barangay 17 - P150,000.

For the Elektroika Diva Winners: 

Champion: Barangay 39 - P75,000.

First Runner-Up: Barangay 29 - P30,000.

Second Runner-Up: Barangay Pahanocoy - P20,000.

For the Street Dance and Arena Parade Winners: Champion: Barangay Granada - P1,000,000.

First Runner-Up: Barangay Bata - P500,000.

Second Runner-Up: Barangay 12 - P300,000.

The Special Awards 

Best in Theme/Concept: Barangay Granada - P25,000; Best in Music: Barangay Granada - P25,000; Best in Headdress and Costume: Barangay Granada - P25,000; Bacolod Yuhum Choice Award: Barangay Granada - P15,000.

Pillar of Dance Excellence: Segundo Jesus “Panoy” Cabalcar - P 10,000.

The 2024 MassKara Festival started on October 11 with a Grand Countdown Salubong and was concluded on October 27 with the Street Dance and Arena Competition. 

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph