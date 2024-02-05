Bacolodnon content creator releases first music videos of original songs

Content creator Kalinti by Tbon launched his music videos dubbed “Ilonggo nga Buhi and Skins” at Sipud Bar and Grill at Shopping Center, Bacolod City on February 2, 2024.

It was a premier night for his music video which they shot in Dubai and produced by Ka Linti by Tbon production team.

As a Bacolodnon, he chose to launch in the city of his birth.

“I am proud to show it here to my fellow Bacolodnons. The songs came from the heart. I wrote these songs arranged by RJ Javier. It was inspired by my personal experiences and happenings in my life.

The Ilonggo nga Buhi aims to boost the spirit of the Ilonggos. I want to put the Illonggo character, traits, and qualities on the map not just for the Ilonggos in the Philippines but in the world. That whenever they see an Ilonggo, they will say, they are the best,” he said.

He added, “We are more than the Chicken Inasal or the Kadios, Baboy, and Langka (KBL) which are the dishes that are so popular in every Illonggo (Negrenses and Bacolodnons) table.”

The “Skins” are for those tattooed individuals who experienced discrimination because of their tattoos on some parts of their bodies, and this song comes deep from the heart.

He also performed another song from the 90’s dubbed “Di Bali nalang kaya,” which also had an impact on those who had the best experiences during the 90’s.

“I want to bring back the memories of the 90’s especially to my 1996 batchmates at the Negros Occidental High School to have a nostalgic moment with them,” he said.

Being a popular social media personality, he thanked the Lord for his gift that he can create content that a lot of people can relate to and laugh, also to his Ka Linti team and those followers and likers and supporters and his family who gave him more reasons to continue with his social media content creations.

“What I have achieved now is I owe it to all of them. Also to all the Ilonggos in Panay and Negros, or the Visayas up to those in South Cotabato who have shown their support for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”*