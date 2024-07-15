Bacolodnon takes oath as a new member of the MTRCB

A Bacolodnon is now a new member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) following the approval of her appointment by President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos, Jr.

Bacolodnon Atty. Frances Hellene “Yen” Abella took her oath of office along with Almirah Mulach before MTRCB Chairperson and CEO Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio held at the MTRCB Office in Quezon City on July 9, 2024.

Atty. Abella is an AB Psychology graduate from the University of St. La Salle Bacolod and she finished her Juris Doctor at the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos and is currently a partner at Abella and Abella Law Offices.

“It’s an honor to be part of such a renowned institution. I am especially thankful to our Chair Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio and my fellow Board Members.

I will support MTRCB’s vision and mission, especially in promoting respect for Filipino cultural values in the review and classification of motion pictures, television programs, and publicity material. This is a great opportunity to serve the Filipino people,” Atty. Abella said.