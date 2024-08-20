Bacolodnons celebrates 4th Rum Festival

Thousands flocked to the Bacolod City Government Center on August 18 to celebrate the highly anticipated Bacolod Rum Festival.

The event's highlight was a free concert that electrified the crowd.

Pinoy hip-hop group Allmost Music energized the audience, followed by Juan Karlos, who delivered soulful performances of his hits "Buwan" and "Ere."

The Comedy Crew, featuring Alex Calleja and Maoie David, entertained the crowd, with actor Derek Ramsay also joining the festivities.

The 4th Bacolod Rum Festival was extra special, marking the 170th anniversary of the renowned liquor company.

Mayor Albee Benitez shared his vision of making Bacolod's Rum Festival the best in the world, celebrating the city's status as home to the world’s top-selling rum.