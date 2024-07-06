Bacolodnons urged to celebrate national disability week

The Bacolod City Council approved a resolution enjoining the participation of all city government departments, education institutions, the 61 barangays, and all residents of Bacolod in the celebration of National Disability Rights Week from July 17 to 23, 2024.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Simplicia Distrito, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Social Services and Development.

Distrito said on June 13, 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation No., 597, Declaring the period of 17 to 23 of July every year as National Disability Rights Week.

She said the said Proclamation repealed Proclamation No. 1879 (S 1979) declared the third week of July every year as the National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation (NDPR) Week and Proclamation No., 361 (S 2000) declared July 23 of every year as the culmination of the NDPR Week, in commemoration of the date of birth of the sublime paralytic, Apolinario Mabini.

“ The repeal was done as to make the celebration consistent with the purpose of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and to promote a rights-based approach to the celebration (Proclamation No. 597),” she added.

Despite the repeal, Distrito said the purpose of the celebration still holds that this is the time to stimulate public awareness of the problem of disability and encourage every citizen to take active responsibility in uplifting the economic and social conditions of the disabled members of society and highlight the nation’s efforts towards disability prevention and rehabilitation.

“ All the city government employees, department heads, barangay officials, school administrators, personnel, students, and residents are being enjoined to take part in this week-long celebration to show our appreciation, gratitude, love, and respect to persons with disability,” she said./MAP.