Bacolodnons urged to celebrate Nat’l Interior Designers Week

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution enjoining all Bacolodnons through the Office of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to celebrate the last week of May as National Interior Designers Week as per Proclamation No. 390.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council committee on health and sanitation, was approved during the regular session of the City Council on Wednesday afternoon, May 22.

Puentevella said Proclamation No. 390 designates the last week of May of every year as “National Interior Design Week.”

He said the proclamation is based on the recognition of World Interiors Day, a global celebration of the interior design profession and its impact on the quality of life.

He added Proclamation No. 390 designates the last week of May as “National Interior Designers Week” in the Philippines, aiming to enhance public knowledge and understanding of the profession, encourage cooperation among professionals, and gamer support from the government and institution.

“This year’s theme is “The Growing generational gap improved general future.’ This gap also provides a fertile ground for creativity and collaboration as we strive to create spaces that resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds from the past, present, and for the future,” Puentevella said.

He said the purpose of the celebration is to enhance public knowledge and understanding of the interior design profession in the Philippines as it encourages cooperation among professionals in the field.

“The said celebration recognizes the indispensable role of the interior designers in our culture and arts, to showcase talents, crafts, and skills of various diversified artists not only in the country but also in the City of Bacolod,” he added.*