Bacolodnons urged to continue wearing face masks

Bacolod City Councilor Claudio Puentevella urged Bacolodnons to continue wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the “Flirt” variant of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council committee on health, said Wednesday, May 29, this new variant of Covid-19 had already been reported in some countries.

He said the CHO was already tasked with monitoring the new variant, adding that the city is also preparing for the possible acquisition of vaccines against Covid-19.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier ordered all entry points in the Philippines to implement stringent screening for visitors arriving from countries with cases of the new variant of Covid-19.

“We should be aware and vigilant for this new variant of Covid-19. We don’t want another outbreak,” Puentevella said.

As this is still a variant, Benitez earlier said a monitoring and close surveillance are highly done in Bacolod and the entire country.

Benitez also encouraged everyone to wear masks when in an enclosed setting, especially if they have flu or any respiratory tract infection, are immunocompromised, are senior citizens or young children, or are in a medical facility (clinic, hospital, birthing homes, laboratories), and stay home whenever sick.

He said the public should also practice good hygiene by covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, washing or sanitizing hands often, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, among others.*