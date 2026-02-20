Bacolod's MassKara dancers shine at Hong Kong's international parade

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya commended the city’s Masskara Festival dancers and local officials for their outstanding performance at the 2026 Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade in Hong Kong on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

“We want to commend our Masskara dancers who performed in Hong Kong. We are very happy and proud,” Gasataya said.

He said their performance not only honors Bacolod but also represents the Philippines on the global stage, adding that he hopes the achievement will encourage more visitors to attend this year’s Masskara Festival.

The 40-member group hails from Barangay Tangub, with the delegation led by Tourism Officer Teresa Manalili. They flew to Hong Kong on February 15 and are expected to return on February 20.

Beyond the Chinese New Year parade, the Bacolod Masskara dancers also performed at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Stadium on February 18 and 19.

The mayor noted that the travel and accommodation expenses were sponsored by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, while logistical support and allowances were provided by the local government.

This marks the second time Bacolod has sent dancers to the international event; Barangay Granada representatives participated in 2024. (MAP)