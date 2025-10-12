Bago City breaks ground of youth hub, co-working space

THE Bago City Government broke ground for the construction of the Bago City Dungganon Youth Hub Library & Co-Working Space at the Bantayan Park in Barangay Poblacion on October 8, 2025.

The building is a donation from the Negros Women for Tomorrow Foundation Inc. (NWTF) headed by Co-founder & Executive Director Suzette Gaston and Strategic Project Manager Raymond Serios.

It aims to provide a modern space for the youth of Bago City, a venue for learning, collaboration, and innovation.

Mayor Mayette Javellana, who led the groundbreaking ceremony, said this is good governance in action, resourceful, transparent, and caring.

"Always remember that this is not just for me, but for all of us," she said.

Javellana also expressed gratitude for NWTF and its flagship microfinance project, Dungganon.

"Not a single centavo came from the government coffers. This entire project is made possible through the generosity and noble hearts of those who believe in our city, our people, and our youth," Javellana said.

​The mayor also noted that this is a memorable gift marking her 100 days in office under an administration that banners “May Gugma nga Panghimanwa” brand of governance.

​For her part, Gaston said the project aims to plant the seed of new opportunities for the youth and the community.

The design of the building was created by Bagonhon Architect Ronald Celis through his firm Architects Atelier.

​Also present during the activity were Councilors Joy Matti, Robert Javellana, Femmy Alvarez-Martir, Imelda Precion and Leonilo Del Carmen, SK Federation President Julianae Lavadia, some city hall department and office heads, and punong barangays, among others. (MAP)