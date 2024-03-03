Bago City caps off arts months with ‘Sugilanon sang Barangay’

Local filmmakers were awarded as Bago City culminates the National Arts Month Celebration with the “Sugilanon sang Barangay” competition at the Bago City College AVR on Thursday, February 29.

Now on its fourth year, the competition featured six short films that underscored the stories of the barangays as anchored on the theme “Humay, Kalamay” or rice and sugar.

Bago City officials led by Vice Mayor Ramon Torres attended film premiere and awards ceremony.

Cluster 5 composed of Barangays Sampinit, Balingasag, Busay and Napoles emerged as champion.

Cluster 6 composed of Barangays Lag asan, Poblacion, Pacol and Bagroy won first runner-up and best in editing.

Barangays Abuanan, Atipuluan, Taloc and Tabunan comprising Cluster 3 won second runner-up while Cluster 4 composed of Barangays Don Jorge Aaneta, Alianza, Caridad and Malingin bagged the third runner-up award.

They received trophies and cash prizes.

Councilors Ma. Josefa Matti, Carlos Mondia and Ma. Femmy Alvarez-Martir, and SK Federation President Julianae Lavadia were also present at the activity, along with Senior Tourism Operations Officer Mae Ann Furtos.

It was also attended by the students and Sangguniang Kabataan officials in the city.

This year’s National Arts Month theme is “Ani ng Sining, Bayang Malikhain.” (PR)