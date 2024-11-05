Bago City celebrates heroism, nationalism through 126th Al Cinco de Noviembre

Now on its 126th year, the City Government of Bago is again celebrating the Al Cinco de Noviembre with various activities to be highlighted today, November 5.

This year’s theme is “126 Years of Heroism and Nationalism: Advancing the Legacy of Ingenuity and Progress.”

Al Cinco de Noviembre, also known as Negros Day, is celebrated every November 5 to commemorate the Negrenses’ revolt against the Spanish colonizers in 1898.

It was declared a non-working holiday in the province by Republic Act 6709.

The very essence of Al Cinco de Noviembre is the ingenuity and bravery of the valiant hero, General Juan Araneta, and his Bagonhon troops together with the forces from the north led by General Aniceto Lacson.

This is also called a historical bluff as Bagonhon troops used nipa (coconut fronds) as “rifles” and amakan (rolled bamboo mats) as “cannon” which seemed to be believable from afar and led to the surrender of the Spaniards.

Mayor Nicholas Yulo earlier said Bagonhons will commemorate and celebrate anew the heroism that General Juan Araneta and his troops showed for the people of Negros to stand up against the tyranny of foreign colonizers.

“It was a bloodless revolt, and through which, Negrenses were freed from the 300-year Spanish tyranny,” he said.

The mayor remains upbeat that Bagonhons and Negrenses will remember the history that transpired centuries ago, as he underscored that “the lesson of the Al Cinco de Noviembre should still be learned today, especially by the younger generations, and apply to our modern world.”

The city will start tomorrow’s event with a Thanksgiving mass at the St. John the Baptist Church at 7 a.m.

Local officials headed by Mayor Nicholas Yulo and Vice Mayor Ramon Torres will lead the wreath-laying ceremony at the General Juan Araneta Monument at 7:30 a.m. to be followed by the Civic Military Parade at the city streets at 8 a.m.

The city is also staging the 26th Sigabong sang mga Kanyon where revelers can witness the parade of cannons on the major streets going to the Bantayan Park.

One of the highly-anticipated activities during the highlights is the Bago City Invitational Fancy Drill Competition.

Now in its 13th edition, seven schools from various localities in Negros Occidental are competing for the coveted title.

These are the Enriqueta Montilla De Esteban National High School in Pulupandan; Lopez Jaena National High School, Minoyan National High School, and Murcia National High School in Murcia; M.G. Medalla Integrated School and STI-West Negros University in Bacolod City; and Bago City College.

There will be a street performance in the morning and an arena competition at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center (MYTMCCC) in the afternoon.

Other activities on November 5 include the Clean and Green Awarding Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. and “Party at the Park” at 7 p.m., both at the Bantayan Park.

Earlier, the city government had already hosted various activities as part of the 126th Al Cinco de Noviembre celebration.

The Ramon Torres National High School United Nations Day was conducted at MYTCCC on October 26; SK Federation Day at MYTCCC and Regional Rescuelympics at Manuel Y. Torres Sports Center on October 29; Cooperative Day at MYTCCC on October 30; and Migrant Workers’s Day at MYTCCC on October 31.

On November 1, the city hosted the Wicked Wonderland-themed Market Vendors’ Day at MYTCCC; 1st Mayor Nikko Yulo Football Cup at the sports center and Pride Day de Noviembre at MYTCCC on November 2; and Al Cinco de Noviembre Fun Shoot at Bago City Police Station Target Range, Bago City Elementary Day at MYTCCC and Party at the Park at Bantayan Park on November 3.

Also part of the celebration was the Al Cinco de Noviembre Job Fair at MYTCCC, as well as Praise and Worship and “Party at the Park” at the Bantayan Park on November 4.