Bago City officials led by Mayor Nicholas Yulo and Vice Mayor Ramon Torres, along with some department heads, employees and catholic faithful, attended the concelebrated mass at the St. John the Baptist Parish Church last, June 24.

This is part of the parish’s celebration of this year’s “Kapiestahan ni San Juan Bautista” or Feast of St. John the Baptist, the patron saint of Bago City.

June 24 is also the 449th Foundation Day of Bago. (The Citybridge (Bago City Newsletter))