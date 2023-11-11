Bago City celebrates Nat’l Children’s Month

In celebration of the National Children's Month, Vice Mayor RamonTorres joined the parade of the students from Child Development Centers all over Bago City at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center today, November 9.

This forms part of the Day Care Day activity organized by the City Social Welfare and Development Office headed by Leah Pilipina Canayon.

The parade was participated by students in 76 Child Development Centers, child development workers and private kinder school teachers.

Mascots added fun and excitement especially to the kids.

In the afternoon, there will be a crowning of the Day Care King and Queen 2023.

This year's theme is "Healthy, Nourished, Sheltered: Ensuring the Right to Life For All."

The vice mayor also graced the kickoff of the National Children's Month celebration in the city on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) headed by Leah Pilipina Canayon spearheaded the activity.

It was participated by the 24 Barangay Councils for the Protection of Children, child development workers and private kinder school teachers, along with Department of Education, Philippine National Police and City Health Office personnel.

The National Children's Month is observed every November of each year as provided under Republic Act 10661 or the National Children's Month Act.

Also present were DepEd-Bago Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Neri Ann Alibuyog, Dr. Eleanor Soriano and some City Boys and Girls Week officials, among others. (PR)