Bago City commerates 126th Independence Day

The City Government of Bago, together with the Ernesto S. Salas Masonic Lodge No. 280 and the World War II Veterans Bago City Post, has commemorated the 126th Philippine Independence Day today, June 12.

Bago City Vice Mayor Ramon Torres led the Flag Raising and Wreath Laying Ceremonies for the unknown World War II soldiers at the Republica de Negros Historical Marker located at the city’s public plaza.

In his message during the program held at Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center, Vice Mayor Torres said that the commemoration of the Independence Day also reminds us of our obligation as free Filipinos.

“Filipinos must act as one nation in the midst of threats to our external sovereignity,” he stressed.

The vice mayor was joined by Councilors Marina Javellana-Yao, Ma. Josefa Matti, Jake Patrick Torres, Imelda Precion, Carlos Mondia, Ma. Femmy Alvarez-Martir, Robert Javellana and Jobert Tagobader, ABC President Jovito Gahaton and SK Federation President Julianae Lavadia.

City government department heads and employees, representatives of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and Boy Scouts of the Philippines, among others, were also present.

Very Worshipful Roque Belo Leonidas, who is the District Deputy Grandmaster of the Negros Island Region Masonic District XVIII, was the guest speaker.

To seal the partnership of the Ernesto S. Salas Masonic Lodge No. 280 and the City Government of Bago, they then signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that grants co-management and protection to an area of the mangrove forest in the city.

The program also featured a cultural show that highlighted local talents in Komposo singing, chorale, OPM, folk dance and dance sports.

This year’s Independence Day theme is “Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan.”