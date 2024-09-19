Bago City conducts blood-letting activity

Bago City Vice Mayor Ramon Torres graced the City Government Blood-Letting Activity held at the Community Center on September 18.

The activity dubbed "Give Blood,” was facilitated by the City Human Resource Office and City Health Office in partnership with the Negros First Provincial Blood Center.

It forms part of the local government’s celebration of the 124th Philippine Civil Service Month.

The activity is open to all but subject to screening.

Vice Mayor Torres extended his gratitude to the blood donors who participated in the city's annual activity.

Blood donations are crucial for those in need amid rising dengue cases in the city, he stressed.

Some of the groups who participated in the event included FED-UP, CENRO, FBBI K-9, GUARDIANS Bago, DPWH, Primewater, BFP, PNP, BJMP, BACIWAD, Prince Hypermart Bago, BITAGG Guardians, and members of the PWD sector, among others.