Bago City conducts orientation and election for Linggo ng Kabataan

The City Government of Bago, through its City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) and Local Youth Development Office (LYDO), facilitated the Linggo ng Kabataan Boys and Girls Week Orientation and Election at the Jubilee Hall on Friday, August 16.

Student leaders from the city's 10 public and eight private secondary schools, as well as representatives from the Out of School Youth (OSY), took part in the activity.

Vice Mayor Ramon Torres, in his message, emphasized that the event's objective is to provide student leaders with the opportunity to observe and experience the legislative activities of the city's elected officials.

They will also gain insight into the inner workings of the offices in the city government.

After the orientation in the morning, the election proper and the proclamation of winners were conducted in the afternoon.

Kyce Corbo of Ramon Torres National High School was elected as girl city mayor while Fredcelle Famoso of Ramon Torres Louisiana National High School won as vice mayor.

Corbo, a Grade 12 HUMSS student, said she did not expect to win the position but is nonetheless grateful for the support given by her fellow student leaders.

Meanwhile, Jethro Salvador of RT Lousiana NHS, Honeybelle Liansing of Bago City Senior High School (Stand Alone), Adrian Ledesma of RT Taloc NHS, Heaven Grace Ulgasan of Brookside Garden Academy, Crichell Obillo of RT Bacong NHS, Keaih Labaro of RT Maao Sugar Central NHS, Narc Niedo of Notre Dame Bago, Sherry Ann Florita of RT Malingin NHS, Kyla Carina Dela Rosa of Notre Dame Bago, and Sheena Suarez of RT Lousiana NHS were elected as boy and girl councilors.

Kharl Khesner Carreon of RT Lousiana NHS was elected ABC President, while Denice Juliane Ferrer of RTNHS - Main was elected SK Federation President.

The elected and appointed student officials will assume their positions on August 22, 2024.

Also present during the activity were the Supervisors of the student leaders and CPDO staff, among others.