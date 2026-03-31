Bago City eyes becoming next investment hub in Negros Occidental

BAGO City Mayor Marina Javellana-Yao has envisioned that their city will be the next investment hub in Negros Occidental.

“I claim and manifest that Bago City will be the next big thing in Negros Occidental because a lot of investors are expressing interest in investing in the city,” Javellana-Yao said.

She said one of the factors is that their land values are lower than those in neighboring cities in the province.

She added that many investments are coming in, and several business prospects are still in the process of setting up in the city, but she declined to divulge further details as plans are still being finalized.

Javellana-Yao stressed that a lot of business establishments will be coming in among others.

Aside from business investments, the mayor said that they are also prioritizing the social services, health care and education programs.

On her first 100 days in the office of Bago City, Javellana-Yao noted that she already implemented the establishment of satellite offices to uphold its commitment to deliver efficient governance by establishing satellite offices to ensure essential services reach every Bagonhon.

These include the creation of City Social Welfare and Development Office satellite office in Barangay Ma-ao, "PAO sa Ma-ao" in partnership with Public Attorney's Office to provide legal counseling, legal documentation, notarial and other legal services.

In terms of education program, Javellana-Yao said they will use 20 percent development fund of the city to the Bago City College, and that plans are underway for the construction of the city’s college dormitory.

"We are committed to bringing our services closer to the people, thus, we also conducted Lingkod Pag-ibig on Wheels, PhilHealth on Wheels, LTO on Wheels, and SSS on Wheels," she said.

She added they implemented the Asenso Bago Flagship Initiatives that reflect the city's dedication to inclusive growth and commitment development through key programs that address sports, health, electrification, and water accessibility.

Guided by the administration's principle, "May Gugma nga Panghimanwa," Javellana-Yao vowed to serve the people of Bago with love and compassion, dedicating her efforts solely to the Bagonhons.

She also called on residents to extend their full cooperation in supporting the city's continued growth and development. (MAP)