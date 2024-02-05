Bago City Farmers Weekend Market highlights agri, culinary delights

Locals and visitors experienced the rich agriculture and culinary offerings of Bago City through the Farmers Weekend Market Special Edition at the Bantayan Park, February 3.

The event became more exciting as Chef Joeri of Twenty-Six Herb Garden and Chef Jai of Timplada, who are both part of the Slow Food Community, led the slow food cooking class.

“Deliciously good, clean and fair food were prepared by Chef Joeri and Chef Jai during our very 1st Slow Food Cooking Class. All ingredients were sourced out from our Farmers Weekend Market, all from Bago City,” the City Tourism Affairs Office said.

Bago City Vice Mayor Ramon Torres graced the event, along with Negros Occidental Provincial Tourism Officer Cheryl Decena and her staff.

Also present were personnel of Bago City Tourism Affairs Office led by Senior Tourism Operations Officer Mae Ann Furtos.

The Farmers Weekend Market is one of the pre-event activities of the 58th Charter Anniversary celebration of the city themed “Greener Horizons, Empowered Communities and Service Excellence.” (PR)