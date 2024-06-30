Bago City inaugurates new waste water treatment facility

Mayor Nicholas Yulo and Vice Mayor Ramon Torres led the blessing and inauguration of the Bago City Hazardous and Special Waste Treatment Facility at the Bago City Hospital grounds this morning, June 28.

Initiated by the City Environment Management Office (CEMO), the P16.8-million treatment facility that includes a thermal decomposition machine will cater to hazardous and special waste of the local government-run hospital and those of private laboratories in the city.

City Environment Management Officer Vicente Mesias, who was also present at the blessing and inauguration, said that the management of infectious, special and hazardous wastes is mandated by law.

Mesias stressed that hospitals and medical laboratories are supposed to have mechanisms and facilities to manage these waste from disinfection, storage, transport, processing and disposal.

“Bago City Hospital is the first local government unit-managed facility to acquire and use this thermal decomposition technology in Negros,” he said, adding that “this facility will likewise accommodate medical and infectious wastes from private sources thereby ensuring its better management and avoiding the spread of illnesses.”

Also present were Councilors Ma. Femmy Alvarez-Martir and Carlos Mondia, Bago City Hospital Chief Dr. Jesus Rey Pacilan, Provincial Environment Managent Office (PEMO) Supervising Management Specialist Program Management Division Dr. Eriberto Madayag, and Environment Management Bureau - Provincial Environmental Monitoring Unit (EMB-PEMU) Head Jumar Tabita, among others. (The City Bridge Bago)