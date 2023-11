The Province of Negros Occidental in collaboration with Bago City through the Public Employment Service Office is holding a Job Fair today, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City Coliseum.

A total of 20 employers from business process outsourcing (BPO) and local companies along with overseas agencies are participating in the hiring.

Applicants are reminded to bring as many resume and other credentials to increase chances of being hired on the spot.*