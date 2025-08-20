Bago City launches emergency night clinic

THE City Government of Bago has launched the “Project Night Care: Emergency Night Clinic” at the Barangay Ma-ao Health Station on August 18, 2025.

The activity was led by Mayor Marina “Mayette” Javellana-Yao, together with members of the City Council, health workers, and barangay officials.

Javellana-Yao said this “first-of-its-kind project” in Bago City is anchored on her administration’s Asenso Bago local governance framework.

“But more than that, it reflects the city government’s May Gugma nga Panghimanwa brand of governance, because true progress is not measured by big buildings alone, but by the assurance that every Bagonhon feels protected, valued, and cared for, even during their most difficult moments,” Javellana-Yao said.

She added that the clinic aims to ensure that Bago City residents can access medical services even during late-night hours.

“Through Project Night Care: Emergency Night Clinic at Barangay Ma-ao Health Station, we are making sure that care and compassion are never out of reach,” Javellana-Yao said.

The facility is open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, catering to emergency cases only.

It accommodates patients under Levels 1 to 4, which refer to resuscitation or immediate, emergency, urgent, and semi-urgent cases, respectively. The 12-hour clinic also facilitates the transfer of urgent cases to Bago City Hospital.

There will be no birthing services for now, while outpatient department (OPD) consultations continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

“This is our way of telling every family not to be afraid, because the city government is here to serve you at any time,” Javellana-Yao said.

The mayor also expressed her gratitude to the health workers led by Dr. Mae Fairlenn Carmel Jocson and Dr. Elijah Blaise Bimbao, as well as to partners who made the project possible.

She said that the project is intended for the Bagonhons and aims to provide added comfort and security to the community.

For his part, Councilor Leonilo del Carmen, chairperson of the City Council committee on health, said the initiative represents a significant step toward ensuring the health and well-being of the community, especially during night hours when medical assistance is often most needed.

He said the dedication and commitment of the people behind the project are inspiring.

“This clinic is not just a facility; it is a testament to our community’s resilience and our collective efforts to improve access to healthcare, including minimizing cost and expenses,” he added. (MAP)