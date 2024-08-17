Bago City launches ‘Kadiwa ng Pangulo’, sells rice at P25/kilo

At least 40 farmers and local entrepreneurs in Bago City, Negros Occidental, are selling farm produce at affordable prices to launch the “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” (KNP) program on Thursday.

Held at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center, the event preceded the establishment of a regular Kadiwa station at the Marhil covered court in Barangay Poblacion every 15th and 30th of the month starting Aug. 30.

“Bago City is the first local government unit (LGU) in Negros Occidental to set up its own ‘Kadiwa ng Pangulo’ aside from the one earlier launched by the provincial government,” Mayor Nicholas Yulo said.

The city government aims to enhance food production and security by connecting farmers directly with consumers through the program, he said.

“This will help reduce transportation costs for producers, leading to lower prices for consumers,” Yulo said.

Organized by the Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office and the Office of the City Agriculturist, the “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” gathers farmers and entrepreneurs to sell rice, vegetables, fruits, ready-to-eat food, processed goods, and other locally-produced products.

Rice is being sold at PHP25 per kilogram for residents belonging to the marginalized sectors, particularly persons with disabilities and senior citizens, who can buy a maximum of five kilos of rice each.

The event came after the selling of rice at PHP25 per kilogram by farmers from the Federation of Irrigators Association of Central Negros-Bago River Irrigation System in the “Bigasan ng Bayan” organized by the provincial government in October and December last year and in February this year.

Bago City is the top rice-producing LGU in Negros Occidental, yielding more than 30 percent of the province’s rice supply.

The “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” is a market linkage facilitation program that enables farmers to sell directly to consumers, removing market layers to make agri-fishery products and other basic commodities accessible and affordable, and seeks to establish additional markets for farmers and fisherfolk to increase their income.

Assisting the LGUs in establishing Kadiwa centers are the departments of agriculture, trade, labor, and interior and local government. (PNA)