Bago City over-all champion in province-wide Green Legacy Awards

The City of Bago was the over-all champion in the city category of the "Green Legacy Awards: Excellence in Urban Greening and Innovative Solid Waste Management" of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental held at Negros Residences Function Hall, January 19.

Mayor Nicholas Yulo was present to personally receive the award from Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz, Provincial Environment Management Officer, Atty. Julie Ann Bedrio and officials from EMB-DENR.

Mayor Yulo was joined at the awarding rites by City Environment Management Officer (CEMO) Vicente Mesias and Environment Management Specialist (EMS) John Joseph Banaja.

Bago City was the runaway winner for its compliance with Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

Other winners were: first runner- up: San Carlos City; second runner- up: Sagay City; third runner- up: Cadiz City; fourth runner-up: Sipalay City; and fifth runner- up: Escalante City.

Meanwhile, in the municipality category, Manapla bagged the championship, followed by Pulupandan as the first runner-up, Murcia as second runner-up, Calatrava as third runner- up, E.B. Magalona was fourth runner- up, and Candoni was the fifth runner- up.

Also recognized in the Green Environment Award were the works of EMS Banaja as first place Best Focal Person Award in Implementing SWM Innovations, second place Best Focal Person Award in Implementing Effective Enforcement Program, and second place Best Focal Person Award in Implementing SWM Database.

For his part, Mayor Yulo expressed his thanks to the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, led by Governor Lacson, for the award and recognition given to Bago City as an environment champion. (PR)