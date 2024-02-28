Bago City police intern returns cash

Despite his own financial shortcoming, 23-year-old Kenneth Salazar, a fourth-year criminology student of Bago City College, did not hesitate to return the P18,800 in cash that he found at Bantayan Park.

According to Kenneth, he was on duty at Bantayan Park as a police intern last February 15, while the city was celebrating its 58th Charter Anniversary.

At 10 o'clock in the evening, while walking at the park with one of his seniors in college, he saw folded money on the ground.

When he picked it up, he was surprised at how huge the amount was. He immediately turned over the found money to the police.

"Even though I was broke, even though I really needed the money for our graduation fees, it never occurred to me to pocket it," said Kenneth.

As a future police officer, Kenneth knows that honesty is important.

Kenneth is a resident of Don Jorge Araneta in Bago City. The second of the three sibling, his father sells bread for a living.

This is the third time he has seen money. All of which he has returned without fail.

In recognition, Bago City College administrator and president Dr. Deborah Natalia Singson awarded Kenneth the Certificate of Exemplary Behavior on Feb. 26.

"This is to inspire students to also show inspiring positive values, not only to their fellow students but to the entire community," said Singson. (PR)