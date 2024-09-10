Bago City turned over DSWD SLP to vendors

Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo and Vice Mayor Ramon Torres led the turnover of the DSWD Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) Seed Capital Fund to Asenso Alianza Vendors Association and Barangay Caridad Vendors Association at the city hall last, September 6.

Asenso Alianza Vendors Association led by its president, Ma. Elena Sampiano received P200,000 worth of funding for its 10 members.

Barangay Caridad Vendors Association led by its president, Evelyn Negare, received P460,000 worth of funding for its 24 members.

DSWD Field Office VI Project Development Officer II Edna Parman, who was also present during the turnover, said the seed capital fund will be utilized by the associations for their proposed projects.

She added that the proposed projects focus on rice, agriculture supplies, feeds, and soft drinks wholesaling, wherein the beneficiaries will share the income among its members.

Also present were City Social Welfare and Development Officer Leah Pilipina Canayon and SLP Focal Person Rhoda Alvarado.