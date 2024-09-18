Bago City turned over financial assistance to 6 distressed OFWs

Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Regional Office VI OIC - Regional Director Glenda Aligonza led the turnover of financial assistance to six distressed Bagonhon Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) held at the city hall last, September 16.

The beneficiaries were Rochelle Billanes and Daisy Yanga from Barangay Dulao, and Francis Discaya from Barangay Atipuluan, Ma. Teresa Gula from Barangay Sampinit, Yuly Miranda from Barangay Busay, and Noemi Comonical from Barangay Calumangan.

Under the DMW's Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund, each beneficiary received P30,000.

Aligonza said the cash grant ensures that the beneficiaries are equipped with financial resources to cope and recover from their distressful situation and help them as they return to normalcy.

Also present during the turnover were Social Welfare Officer IV Jona Emilia from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and Labor and Employment Officer 1 Rechie Grande from the Public Employment Service Office (PESO).