Bago City welcomes KOICA consultants for smart agriculture project

The Office of the City Agriculturist of welcomed KOICA Philippines Office and project management consultants for the Value Chain Enhancement of High Value Crops through Smart Agriculture (VEHCSA) project in Bago City.

The field mission last February 21 discussed the project implementation schedule as well as the roles and responsibilities of relevant parties in the project implementation.

Regional Technical Director, Engr. Jose Albert Barrogo, AMAD, Chief Maria Teresa Solis of DA-WV, Bago City Agriculturist- Designate Marvin John Blance, KOICA Country Director Eunsub Kim and Dr. Yoon Haejin, KOICA and PMC, respectively, were optimistic of the collaboration of both parties in advancing the high value crops industry through smart agriculture technologies.

The project is expected to start this year until December 2027. (PR)