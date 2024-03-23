Bago farmers get P1-M capital trading support

Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo and City Agriculturist-Designate Marvin John Blance, recently turned over a total of P1 million worth of trading capital support from the Department of Agriculture - Western Visayas, through its Enhanced Kadiwa Program, to the Mailum Organic Village Association and Small Farmers Association of Abuanan, Dulao and Atipuluan.

The Enhanced Kadiwa Program intends to provide qualified farmers associations in the city with P500,000 each as additional capital to purchase supplies and help them sell their produce directly to the consumers.

“Congratulations to our two farmers associations for being the recipients of the financial grant through the efforts of our good mayor, Nicholas Yulo, Vice Mayor Ramon Torres and Sangguniang Panlungsod members, especially their strong dedication and determination to help our local farmers,” the City Agriculture Office said during the turnover on March 13. (PR)