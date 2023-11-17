Bago farmers trained on good agriculture practices

The Office of City Agriculturist headed by City Agriculture-Designate Marvin John Blance conducted a two-day training on Philippine Good Agriculture Practices (PHILGAP) at the VIP Room of Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center until Nov. 15.

About 30 Bagonhons who are engaged in vegetable and fruit farming attended the training.

Present were Office of the Provincial Agriculturist High Value Crops Coordinator Sammy Bongo, Sipalay City Agriculturist Teodoro Suerto, Bureau of Plant Industry Chemist III John Leo Gamboa, and PHILGAP Regional Team Member Agriculturist I Ellen Banda and Gemma Lazarte. (PR)