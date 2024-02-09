Bago holds OFW Family Day

Members of various OFW Associations from 24 barangays in the city joined the whole day OFW Family Day at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center, February 7.

Spearheaded by the city government through the Public Employment Services Office (PESO), Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo and Vice Mayor Ramon Torres graced the event.

In the morning, they were given an orientation on anti-illegal recruitment by Department of Migrant Workers OIC-Regional Director Glenda Aligonza.

Overseas Workers Officer II Marbie Anne Ascaño also gave them some updates on the guidelines pertaining to deployment abroad to make sure that OFWs are always guided.

In the afternoon, the participants joined a fellowship activity that includes games and raffle.

Mayor Yulo said this is the city government’s way of giving back the modern-day local heroes that strengthens Bago City’s economy.

The OFW Day is part of the 58th Charter Anniversary celebration of Bago City themed “58 Years of Cityhood: Greener Horizons, Empowered Communities and Service Excellence.”

Also present were Councilors Ma. Josefa Matti, Victor Michael Javellana, Ma. Femmy Alvarez-Martir and Joseph Colmenares, and PESO-Bago Manager Judee Lynn Lirazan. (PR)