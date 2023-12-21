Bago IP group asks Yulo to relocate village to avoid flood

Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo visited an indigenous people (IP) group at Purok Ramos in Barangay Taloc on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Mayor Yulo had a dialogue with the tribe members led by Mario Segovia.

Among the concerns raised by the IP group is their need for a resettlement site as they are living beside the creek which usually overflows during typhoons.

In response, the mayor will refer it to the National Housing Authority (NHA) and check other possibilities to help in their needs on relocation.

The mayor also led the distribution of food and Noche Buena packs to the 22 IP households through the City Social Welfare and Development Office and Tourism Affairs Office.

Also present were City Social Welfare and Development Officer Leah Pilipina Canayon, Senior Tourism Operations Officer Mae Ann Furtos, and National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) Focal Person Mellenia Jeruta.

Taloc officials led by Punong Barangay Delia Teovisio also attended the activity. (PR)