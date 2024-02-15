Bago LGU Employees Day turns city coliseum into a carnival

The City Social Welfare and Development Office bagged the Best Dressed Award (Big Office Category) during the carnival-themed LGU Employees Day 2024 at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center, February 14.

The TLDC/LEDIPO/CCO/PESO won in the medium office category, while the City Population and Development Office emerged as winner in the small office category.

Aaron Marin of City Engineer's Office and Almira Torres of Bago City Hospital won the Best Dressed award regular employees category during the carnival-themed LGU Employees Day 2024 at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center this afternoon, February 14.

Ian Bel Lacson of City Health Office and Jelly Mae David of City Social Welfare and Development Office also won the award in the job order/casual category.

The activity is part of the 58th Charter Anniversary celebration of Bago themed "58 Years of Cityhood: Greener Horizons, Empowered Communities and Service Excellence." (PR)