Bago LGU opens P6-M facility for minors, children in conflict with law

Mayor Nicholas Yulo and Vice Mayor Ramon Torres led the blessing and inauguration of the Halfway Home within the compound of Bago City Police Station at Barangay Lag-asan, November 21.

In the bid to uphold juvenile justice and secure their safety, the local government through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) facilitated the establishment of a one-storey youth development center.

The facility worth P6 million was funded through the Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) Fund and Development Fund.

The Halfway Home will house children in conflict with the law (CICL) and children at risk (CAR) while processing their placement to Bahay Pag-asa and other institutions thereby securing their safety and making sure that all services afforded by the law are provided.

Also present were Councilors Ma. Josefa Matti, Jake Patrick Torres, Carlos Mondia and Ma. Femmy Alvarez-Martir, Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee Secretariat Anna Karla Villanueva, CSWDO head Leah Pilipina Canayon and Bago City Police Station chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Jay Malong.

Some judicial partners of the city including Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 75 Executive Judge Mary Jennifer Protasio Arches, Office of Clerk of Court Atty. Irma Casto, and Public Prosecutor Ma. Christy Uriarte also graced the event.

The blessing, meanwhile, was officiated by Rev. Fr. Jesmar Manato, parish priest of St. John the Baptist Church. (PR)