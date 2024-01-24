Bago LGU turns over P4.55M worth of firearms, ammunition to local police

Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo and Vice Mayor Ramon Torres led the turnover of firearms, ammunition and accessories amounting to P4.55 million to Bago City Police Station headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Jay Malong at the Mayor’s Office Tuesday afternoon, January 23.

The equipment includes eight units of assault rifles, 13,000 rounds of ammunition, 5,000 pieces of 9mm heads, five pounds of gun powder, 5,000 pieces of 9mm primer, one set of ammunition reloader, eight pieces of tactical ballistic vest, eight pieces of combat helmet, eight pieces of hard plate, one ballistic shield, eight pieces of Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) uniform, eight pieces of tactical boots, and one battering ram.

These were purchased by the city government as support for the local police force, particularly its newly-formed Swat team.

Yulo is upbeat that this will help the police station in its bid to ensure peace and order in the community.

Malong, for his part, said such support given by the local government is a big boost not only to the peace and order but also to the morale of the police personnel in the city.

Also present during the turnover were Councilors Ma. Josefa Matti, Jake Patrick Torres, and Joseph Colmenares, Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president Jovito Gahaton and General Services Officer Engr. Leo Pahilanga.*