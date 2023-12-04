Bago lights major landmarks orange, joins VAW-free PH campaign

The City Government of Bago, though the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and Gender and Development Focal Point System (GFPS), joined the Orange Your Icon Campaign in observance of the 18-day cause to end Violence Against Women (VAW).

Themed "United for a VAW-free Philippines" the campaign runs from November 25 to December 12.

The CSWDO said the Orange Your Icon for 18-day campaign aims to strengthen the anti-VAW advocacy by enjoining new audiences to join the cause to end such a violence.

The idea is to attract the public's curiosity on why major landmarks or icons nationwide are colored orange thereby providing opportunities for advocates to explain the anti-VAW advocacy.

Orange represents hope and a future free from violence against women, it added.

For Bago City, among the landmarks colored orange are the city hall, Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center, Bantayan Park and welcome marker, among others. (PR)