Bago opens month-long BOSS

The City Government of Bago, through its City Treasurer's Office, opens this year's Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) on January 2, the first working day of 2024.

The almost month-long BOSS program brings together all offices involved in business registrations and renewals to provide ease of doing business and to ensure efficient delivery of government services.

Bago Mayor Nicholas Yulo is encouraging business owners to seize this opportunity to register and renew their businesses at the BOSS Office.

Mayor Yulo further advised all business owners to make sure to bring all necessary requirements to ensure smooth, expedited, and hassle-free application and registration.

According to Business Permit and Licensing Chief Kitchie Alvarado, their office, which is located at Door 3, Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center, is open every day, including weekends and holidays, to accommodate all business owners starting January 2–20, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Early registrants can avail simple snacks and Bago City umbrellas from the city government.(PR)