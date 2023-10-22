BagoLGU barangay tops provincial Lupong Tagapamayapa awards

Bago City's Barangay Sagasa was awarded as the provincial champion in the 2023 Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Awards (LTIA) City Category during the 32nd Local Government Month Celebration held at Negros Residences in Bacolod City Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Bago City Local Government Operations Officer Mia Asuncion Gatilogo, who was present at the awarding ceremony, said the recognition is in relation to the BAGANI Awards of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) – Negros Occidental.

BAGANI aims to provide honor and recognition to exemplary performances of local government units (LGUs) in the province, she added.

Also present were DILG-Western Visayas Regional Director Juan Jovian Ingeniero, DILG-Western Visayas Assistant Regional Director Maria Calpiza Sardua, DILG-Negros Occidental Provincial Director Teodora Sumagaysay, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz II and Liga ng mga Barangay – Negros Occidental President Juvy Pepello .

The award was received by Sagasa Punong Barangay Rosalina Isuga along with Lupon Secretary Theresa Elarda and other members.

They received P3,000 in cash prize and a desktop computer.

Barangay Sagasa will also be receiving an award as first runner-up in the LTIA Regional Level in Iloilo City on October 23, 2023. It will also receive P 30,000. (PR)