Bagong Pilipinas mobile clinic to benefit NegOr constituents

Residents are looking forward to the free services of the Bagong Pilipinas mobile health clinic in Negros Oriental.

“We are getting ready for the arrival of the mobile health clinic that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will turn over to Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria and other governors on June 30 at Malacañang Palace,” Dr. Liland Estacion, Provincial Health Office chief, told the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday while in Manila at the training for the mobile equipment and features.

She said services to be offered include X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound and blood screening.

As counterpart, the provincial government will shoulder the consumables, like re-agents, although these are minimal as most of the equipment in the mobile clinic are already digital.

Estacion said there are enough trained personnel to run the mobile clinic which will be deployed to the countryside and other areas as authorized by the governor.

“This will provide faster, easier, and better access to health services, considering that not all district hospitals in the rural areas have these tests available,” she said.

Constituents will benefit from the mobile clinic during regular medical missions, disasters and calamities, she added. (PNA)