Bagonhon cyclist shines at Thailand Mountain Bike Cup

Bagonhon cyclist Jwyn Sardua Muyco, an employee of Bago City Environment Management Office (CEMO) and member of the Philippine National Women's Cycling Team, competed in the Elite Category against international participants in the just-concluded Thailand Mountain Bike Cup held in Kanchanaburi Province, Thailand on January 16 to 17.

Muyco, together with other members of the Philippine National Women's Cycling Team, earned 37 valuable Union Cycling Internationale (UCI) points securing them the Rank 3 position among all Asian nations for their Olympic qualifying bid and just behind Kazakhstan and Japan.

A resident of Barangay Napoles, Muyco is a homegrown talent and a product of the grassroot program in cycling of the City Government of Bago. (PR)