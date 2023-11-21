Bagonhon engineering exam topnotcher receives gift from mayor

Bagonhon Jon Marc Torred, who ranked fifth in the October 2023 Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination, paid a courtesy call to Mayor Nicholas Yulo at his office Friday, November 17.

A son of a tricycle driver and government employee, Torred is a native of Barangay Taloc in Bago City.

Graduated at the University of Saint La Salle - Bacolod, he obtained 86.90 percent rating during the board exam.

The Bagonhon topnotcher received P10,000 in cash reward from Mayor Yulo.

He was with his parents, Maricar and Jose Jonel Torred, grandmother Ninfa Carmona, and Barangay Kagawad Rixie Dulaca.

Councilor Joseph Colmenares was also present during the courtesy call. (PR)