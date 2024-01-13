Bagonhon walkathon medalist at UAAP comes home

Yessamin Carbonilla, who finished third in 3,000-meter walkathon during the recent University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86, paid a visit to Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo at his office this afternoon, January 10.

Carbonilla, 20, of Barangay Crossing in Pulupandan town, is a product of Ramon Torres National High School - Main.

She finished her elementary education at Bago City Elementary School.

Currently, she's a second year Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Sciences student of Far Eastern University (FEU).

Carbonilla was accompanied by her mother, Eva, and coach, Johnny Plomeda, during her courtesy call to the mayor. (PR)