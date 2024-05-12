Bagonhons avail of free cleft lip, palate screening, surgical mission

The City Government of Bago has partnered with Operation New Face Philippines Inc., Smile Train Philippines and other groups for the conduct of the six-day Free Cleft Lip and Palate Screening and Surgical Mission at the Bago City Hospital which began on May 8.

Vice Mayor Ramon TorresTorres, along with Councilors Jake Patrick Torres and Joseph Colmenares, ABC President Jovito Gahaton and Bago City Hospital Chief Dr. Jesus Rey Pacilan attended the first day of the surgical mission.

For the partner-groups, present were members of the Operation New Face Philippines Inc. led by their president Exzel Isidro, representatives of International Care Ministries (ICM), and DYEZ Aksyon Radyo Bacolod Station Manager Nona Magbanua and Anchor Renato “Boy” Duran.

Themed “Ibalik ang Yuhom,” this is the first Cleft Lip and Palate Screening and Surgical Mission conducted by Operation New Face Philippines Inc. and Smile Train Philippines in Bago City.

Isidro said they are bringing in two surgeons and two anesthesiologists to cater to at least 100 to 130 patients during the entire six-day surgical mission, or about 30 patients per day.

The city government, for its part, will take charge of the facilities needed for the surgical mission, food and accommodation of the surgical mission teams and patients, laboratories and medicines, among other services.

Aside from Bagonhons, other recipients of the program include patients from other towns and cities in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, Iloilo, Cebu and Bohol.

“We will continue to accept patients for screening until tomorrow, May 9, so those who want to avail of this surgical mission for free can still go here,” she said, adding that the new face will give the patients new hope in living a normal life.

For Vice Mayor Torres, the city government continues to partner with various organizations and allocate funds to provide various health services especially to the Bagonhons.

“This free surgical mission is a big help to our kasimanwas,” the vice mayor said, assuring that the health of the people remains to be one of the priorities of the administration.

Also gracing the activity were Mrs. Kristel Torres and Mrs. Mary Joyce Colmenares, wives of Fourth District Board Member Andrew Martin Torres and Councilor Colmenares, respectively, and Bago City Hospital and City Health Office staff and personnel.

The surgical mission is also facilitated by the Go Bago Team and supported by the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental. (PR)