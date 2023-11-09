Bagonhons hired at Negros Day job fair

The City Government of Bago, through its Public Employment Service Office (PESO), held the Al Cinco de Noviembre Job Fair at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center, November 7.

Dubbed "Trabaho Para sa taga Bago," the one-day activity gathers 21 companies offering thousands of local and overseas employment opportunities to Bagonhons and Negrenses.

Mayor Nicholas Yulo, who graced the activity with Vice Mayor Ramon Torres, said the job fair is an important activity being held in the city every year.

“Jobs mean livelihood for our people,” he said, stressing that employment plays a very important role in the economy.

Several Bagonhons were hired-on-the-spot during the job fair, while others’ applications will proceed to the next stage of hiring.

The mayor also thanked the participating companies “for helping our people grow individually and as a nation as well.”

PESO-Bago Manager Judee Lynn Lirazan, who is also the officer-designate of the Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office (LEDIPO), said it is one of the thrusts of the administration of Mayor Yulo and Vice Mayor Torres to constantly provide venues for job opportunities for the Bagonhons.

Lirazan said it’s a perfect opportunity for them to secure employment for them to help their family and for them to be empowered as well.

The job fair is still part of the 125th Al Cinco de Noviembre celebration of the city themed “Honor, Ingenuity and Service… On with the Revolution of Progress."

Lirazan said Al Cinco de Noviembre is a celebration of liberation from oppression from the Spaniards while the job fair provides people the opportunity to free themselves from poverty.

“If we can provide employment to the people, it will also boost the economy of the city,” Lirazan said, as she urged hired job seekers to step up, be responsible and always give their best foot forward to stay long in their respective companies.

Meanwhile, joining Lirazan in the ribbon cutting were Department of Labor and Employment – Negros Occidental Head Carmela Abellar, Senior Labor Employment Officer Ronnie Pineda and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority representative Hillary Ticao, among others. (PR)