Bagonhons seek employment at ‘Trabaho para sa taga Bago’

The job fair dubbed “Trabaho para sa taga Bago” at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center, February 9, has gathered about 379 applicants.

PESO-Bago Manager Judee Lynn Lirazan said that of the figure, 98 were hired on the spot while 57 are about to proceed to the next level (interview and exam)

The activity, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., offered over 4,000 local and overseas job vacancies spanning across various companies.

This was part of the 58th Charter Anniversary celebration of Bago City themed “58 Years of Cityhood: Greener Horizons, Empowered Communities and Service Excellence.”

It was graced by Vice Mayor Ramon Torres, along with some councilors and officials of different agencies and companies. (PR)